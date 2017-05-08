ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): The Indian High Commission informed the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs that an Indian national, Ms Uzma, a 20 years old, adult, had approached them with the request to be repatriated to India.
According to the Indian High Commission, she claimed to have married Mr. Tahir and alleged that she later came to know that Mr. Tahir was already married and had four children”, Foreign office spokesperson said here Sunday.
Uzma found Tahir already married so she wanted to leave for India
