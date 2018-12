LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):Uzbekistan routed Nepal 6-1 in the only match on the fourth day of the Haier FIH Hockey Series Open, here on Thursday at the National Hockey Stadium.

Though the score line indicates a one-sided encounter, the Nepalese were very much in the game when the third quarter ended, trailing only 1-2. The more experienced Uzbek side scored four in the last 10 minutes to make it a tennis score.