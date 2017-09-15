Uzbekistan Govt keen to strengthen ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat

Sidiqov Friday said that his government is keen to further strengthen

ties with Pakistan through extending cooperation in multiple areas.

According to a press release issued here Friday, the ambassador

called on National Security Adviser Lt. Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua

in which issues regarding defence cooperation and overall regional

security situation were discussed.

He said over the years, both Pakistan and Uzbekistan had

successfully developed excellent diplomatic relations.

“Uzbekistan government is keen to strengthen these ties

further by extending cooperation in multiple areas including

political, defence and economic sector such as trade, energy

and agriculture,” he said.

The ambassador also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s

commitment and efforts against terrorism and stressed the need

for well-planned coordinated efforts by all countries in the

region to tackle their challenges through regional solutions

on the basis of political dialogue.

He also highlighted the fact that the two countries shared

views on major regional and international issues concerning peace

and security.

Nasser said that Uzbekistan was a brotherly Muslim country and

Pakistan attached great importance to cordial and cooperative

relations with Uzbekistan. “Both countries have immense potential to

expand the spectrum of bilateral relations.”

He also appreciated the approach of Uzbek government towards

different regional issues.

The ambassador also extended an invitation to National Security

Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua for participation in forthcoming International

High Level Conference on Security and Sustainable Development in

Central Asia to be held in Uzbekistan from November 9-11.