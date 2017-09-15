Uzbekistan Govt keen to strengthen ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat
Sidiqov Friday said that his government is keen to further strengthen
ties with Pakistan through extending cooperation in multiple areas.
According to a press release issued here Friday, the ambassador
called on National Security Adviser Lt. Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua
in which issues regarding defence cooperation and overall regional
security situation were discussed.
He said over the years, both Pakistan and Uzbekistan had
successfully developed excellent diplomatic relations.
“Uzbekistan government is keen to strengthen these ties
further by extending cooperation in multiple areas including
political, defence and economic sector such as trade, energy
and agriculture,” he said.
The ambassador also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s
commitment and efforts against terrorism and stressed the need
for well-planned coordinated efforts by all countries in the
region to tackle their challenges through regional solutions
on the basis of political dialogue.
He also highlighted the fact that the two countries shared
views on major regional and international issues concerning peace
and security.
Nasser said that Uzbekistan was a brotherly Muslim country and
Pakistan attached great importance to cordial and cooperative
relations with Uzbekistan. “Both countries have immense potential to
expand the spectrum of bilateral relations.”
He also appreciated the approach of Uzbek government towards
different regional issues.
The ambassador also extended an invitation to National Security
Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua for participation in forthcoming International
High Level Conference on Security and Sustainable Development in
Central Asia to be held in Uzbekistan from November 9-11.
