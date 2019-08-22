Uzbek PM to pay a three-day official visit to China from August 27

BEIJING, Aug 22 (APP):Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, would pay a three-day official visit to China from August 27 to 29, according to Chinese foreign ministry here on Thursday.

During the visit, he would meet and hold talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang respectively.

Guo Shengkun, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, would host with him the fifth meeting of the China-Uzbekistan inter-governmental cooperation committee.