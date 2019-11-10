Uswa-e-Rasool ultimate role model for Muslims: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) has provided complete code of life and clear solution of religious, social, economic and personal problems.

In a message, Asad Qaiser congratulated Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated on Sunday throughout the Muslim Ummah, said a press release.

The Speaker said that we can only attain development, prosperity and dignity through practicing the teachings of Rasool Allah Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He said that “Rasool Allah (PBUH) is mercy for all mankind and who elevated the status of humanity. Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a source of blessing for the entire humanity and his teachings convey the message of love, tolerance and compassion,” he added.

The Speaker said that the whole life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the beacon of guidance and he is no doubt a living representation of the Holy Quran and Islam. “We must pledge that we would act upon the real teachings of Islam, consider ourselves as followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and a matter of pride to perform our duties honestly and diligently,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, in his message to the nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), said, “Our personal and collective lives should reflect the great teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)”.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to guide all to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He stressed the need for following the uswa-e-Rasool for bringing the Ummah out of present challenges.