Usman, Sufi, Jawad, Samiullah victorious in Special Badminton Tournament

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Usman Zulqarnain, Sufi Qari, Jawad and Samiullah earned victories on the opening day of the Allied Special Persons Badminton Tournament being played here at the Rodham Hall on Sunday.

The tournament was inaugurated by Inter-Provincial Coordination Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani. Deputy Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (Admin) Mansoor Ahmed, Deputy Director General (Facilities) Agha Amjadullah, Secretary of Allied Badminton Academy, Agha Saud were present on the occasion.