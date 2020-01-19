Usman Dar says 2020 a year for youth’s empowerment

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Sunday said ‘2020’ would be a year of youth empowerment as the government was all set to launch four more initiatives under its Kamyab Jawan Programme to create extensive jobs opportunities.

“This year, the government will fulfill its pro-youth promises and transform the youth bulge into a force that can bring progressive change in the country,” the special assistant said during an exclusive talk with APP.

“We are planning to launch one new programme after every 8 to 10 weeks duration … the next programme is ‘Kamyab Jawan Start-up Pakistan’,” he said while highlighting the government’s youth-centric policies.

Usman Dar said ‘Kamyab Jawan Start-up Pakistan’ would provide a platform for the emerging and talented youth, ready to enter in the country’s job market, where they could get entrepreneurship skills along with financial assistance for transforming their start-up ideas into reality.

He said the Green Youth Movement (GYM) was another initiative under which the young students of the public and private sector universities would be encouraged to develop the eco-friendly initiatives.

The GYM was aimed at preserving the environment and engaging the youth in positive activities, he added.

He said one-year job exposure, directly from industries, would be given to thousands of students, graduated annually from different universities, under National Internship Programme which was almost in its launching process.

The SAPM said his department along with the health ministry, had worked out a programme to impart paid professional training to nursing staff to equip them with improved skills so that they could serve the suffering humanity in a more efficient manner.

“Kamyab Jawan Sehatmand Programme’ has been designed on the pattern under which women and minorities’ socio-economic well-being would be ensured,” he added.

Usman said the government had recently launched the largest skill development programme (Hunarmand Pakistan) in the history of the country. The youth would be imparted high technology trainings like artificial intelligence, robotics and many others, he added.

“Unlike the past, all the youth empowerment programmes are not politically motivated and being launched after holding consultation with international and national youth experts”, he said.

He said all the programmes had been worked out by the National Skills Strategy Task Force, formed by the prime minister, after thorough consultation.

Usman said all the initiatives under Kamyab Jawan Programme would be rolled out in 2020 and most of them would be in implementation stage during the current year.

“The core Agenda of Kamyab Jawan Programme is job creation for youth through promotion of entrepreneurship culture, provision of quality professional trainings and easy access to soft loans,” he said.

The socio-economic well-being of youth was the greatest concern of Prime Minister Imran Khan that was why he launched the Kamyab jawan Programme and allocated billions of rupees for it, he added.