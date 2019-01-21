Usman Dar Meets Secretary IPC To Resolve Stipend Issue

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Muhammad Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs held a meeting with Mr. Akbar Durrani, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination to resolve the matter regarding long outstanding stipend of around 30,000 interns of Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme.

These interns had completed their internship programme in June, 2018 and were awaiting the release of their stipend for the past six months. Secretary, IPC, during the meeting informed that the Summary for release of funds is being forwarded to the Cabinet Division for placement before the Cabinet for approval.