ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar held a meeting with Monis Rahman, founder of Roze.pk, an online platform for searching jobs.
An effective roll out strategy for National Job Programme was discussed in the meeting, in order to connect job seekers with job providers for creating maximum number of job opportunities for the youth.
Usman Dar meets Monis Rahman to discuss National Job Programme
ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar held a meeting with Monis Rahman, founder of Roze.pk, an online platform for searching jobs.