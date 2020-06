ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP):Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

During the meeting the prime minister was briefed about progress regarding the “Kamiab Jawan Programme” and matters relating to the Corona Relief Tiger Force.

Meanwhile Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry also separately called on the Prime Minister.