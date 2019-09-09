Usman Buzdar performs ghusal ceremony of Data Ganj Bakhsh’s shrine

LAHORE, Sep 09 (APP):The 976th annual ghusal of the shrine of Al-Shaikh Al-Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) was held, here on Monday.

The ceremony was started with recitation of the Holy Quran while renowned Naat Khawan, Marghoob Hamdani and others presented the Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAWW).

Later, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar performed the ghusal of the Mazar with rose water besides laying wreath on the grave of great Sufi saint.

Special prayers were offered for peace, stability and prosperity of the country.

Punjab Religious Affairs Minister Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan, Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Auquaf Secretary Zulfiqar Ghuman, Religious Affairs Committee Chairman Nazir Ahmad Chohan, Religious Affairs Director General Tahir Raza, Data Darbar Executive Officer Babar Gondal and a large number of devotees were also present on the occasion.