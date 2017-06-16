Using creative medium of films imperative for promoting culture and heritage: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD June 16 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said that

it was imperative to use the modern and creative medium of films

to promote and project culture, heritage, traditions and screen

tourism.

She made these remarks in a meeting with the spokesman

of the Punjab Government Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan here. They

discussed the Films and Broadcasting Policy and the package announced

by the Prime Minister for the revival of the film industry.

Marriyum explaining the main contours of the package said

that it envisaged the establishment of National Film

and Broadcasting Commission, National Film Institute and a

Film Academy which would be equipped with the

state-of-the-art film production gadgets.

She said that the

package also included the launch of Prime Miniser’s Finance Fund

for Welfare of the Artists, besides concessions like relaxation

in the financial rules and tax exemptions for the film

makers. The minister said that the foreign film producers would

also be extended maximum possible facilities.

She said that Pakistan must be recognized as a peaceful

and free from suffocating environment country all over the world.

She said that during the past many years a heinous attempt was

made to distort the shining and real face of Pakistan through the

demon of terrorism. “Our culture was suppressed and regrettable

efforts were unleashed to generate negative mindset in the

country,” she added.

Marriyum said that removing despondency from the minds of

the people and turning it into a vibrant hope was one of the

top priorities of the PML(N) government and the revival of the

film industry could play a significant role in neutralizing the

negative and fissiparous tendencies as well as

providing healthy entertainment to the people.

She said that the true image of a democratic, peaceful,

enlightened and a pluralist society could be better mirrored

through quality films and that was why the present government was

striving to revive the film industry like other institutions of the

state.

The minister revealed that a second round of consultations

with the artists and people connected with the film industry would

be held in Lahore wherein the steps taken by the Prime Minister

and the package announced by him would be presented before

the stakeholders in the film industry. The session, she said

will be presided by the Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.

The Spokesman of the Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmed

Khan said that the provincial government would extend all possible

help for promoting the national identity and the revival of

the film industry, which he thought was an effective medium to

evolve a counter-narrative to terrorism. He said the PML (N)

government would persist with its policy to accord due veneration

to the artists, poets, literary personalities and writers.