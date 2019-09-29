Ushna clinch Ladies Tennis title

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Ushna Suhail clinched the Eighteen SN National Ladies Tennis 2019 after beating Sarah Mahboob in a thrilling final here at PTF Tennis Complex on Sunday.

Both experienced players played excellent tennis in a match which lasted for almost three hours. Ushna won first set in tie break but Sarah was strong in second set. This set was also decided in tie break.

Ushan, however, won decisive set easily to complete double crown in the tournament. Ushna bagged a prize money of 40 thousand rupees while her Sarah Mahboob received 25 thousand rupees.