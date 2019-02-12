USEFP announces fully funded scholarships 2020 for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) invites Pakistani students to apply for the prestigious and fully funded Fulbright Student from Master’s to PhD and Fulbright-Higher Education Commission (HEC) PhD scholarships program 2020 at top universities in the United States.

The application form is available online at www.usefpakistan.org, and the application deadline is May 15, 2019, a press release said on Tuesday.

Women, people with disabilities, and students from rural and underrepresented areas are highly encouraged to apply. All disciplines are eligible except clinical medicine.

Applicants studying energy, water, agriculture, public health, education, social sciences, journalism, mass communication, arts and culture management, including heritage conservation and museum studies, urban and regional planning, environmental science/studies, security/peace studies, and data science disciplines are strongly encouraged to apply.

“The Fulbright Program is a cornerstone of the strong ties between the American and Pakistani people,” said Minister Counselor for Public Affairs at the United States Mission in Pakistan, Christopher Fitzgerald.

“Fulbright is not just an academic scholarship – it is a program that produces strong leaders who return to Pakistan upon completion of their studies and make a difference in improving their communities. And because Pakistani Fulbrighters come from diverse backgrounds and regions, the impact is felt nationwide across society, spanning the nearly seven decades of Fulbright in Pakistan. We expect the Fulbright program to receive applications from dedicated students who seek to develop academically, participate in the opportunities the United States offers, and who will build a more secure and prosperous Pakistan.”

The Fulbright Program in Pakistan covers travel, living stipends, health insurance, and tuition for the entire period of study.

“I would like to encourage anyone who is eligible and interested in graduate education to consider applying to the prestigious Fulbright Program. Among successful applicants, some are fresh graduates, others are working professionals, and in recent years more than half are women. To become a Fulbrighter, it’s important to have a good academic record but it’s just as important to have a commitment to returning to Pakistan and using the degree to make a positive difference,” said USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar.

USEFP, a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of Pakistan and the United States, is one of 49 Fulbright Commissions throughout the world. Since its inception, over7,000 Pakistanis and more than 900 Americans have participated in USEFP-managed exchange programs.Its mission is to promote mutual understanding between the people of Pakistan and the United States through educational and cultural exchange programs. In addition to the Fulbright program, USEFP manages a number of scholarship programs for undergraduates, teachers, journalists, and other professionals.

The Fulbright-HEC PhD program is made possible through financial support from the Higher Education Commission. Demonstrating their commitment to higher education and the U.S.-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor, the Government of Pakistan has agreed to provide more than $25 million USD, which will support up to 125 PhD students.