Use of pellet guns in IoK exposes ugly face of India: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP):Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday strongly condemned grave human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and said the indiscriminate use of pellet guns against innocent Kashmiris had exposed ugly face of India.

In his message on “Kashmir Solidarity Day” he said, “The blatant use of pellet guns against unarmed and innocent Kashmiris has exposed the ugly face of Indian government and its forces in occupied Kashmir.”