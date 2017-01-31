Use of IT must to inform young generation about modern learning, research trends: President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said that focus on Information Technology for stability of national economy was a must and use of IT was need of the hour to inform the young generation about modern learning and research trends.

The President stated this while speaking at Pakistan

Mobile App Awards 2016 ceremony for persons with disability

here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts. The ceremony

was organized by Ministry for IT.

Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha

Rehman Khan and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority

Dr. Syed Ismail Shah also spoke on the occasion.

The President said the government took many initiatives

for development of information technology in Pakistan,adding

that funds have been provided for initiation of different

projects regarding 3G and broadband services which were

benefiting distant areas of the country.

These steps, he said, would be helpful for the overall

growth of the sector and would facilitate the common man.

President said IT Parks, Youth Training institutions and

other relevant initiatives have added a plus in recent

development of Information Technology.

For the purpose, he said that IT Education has been

declared mandatory in initial schooling. Moreover, initiating

training programmers in various technical areas was also an

encouraging factor.

Similarly, he said delivering laptops and providing

scholarships was a crucial step towards equipping our youth

with modern education.

The President said the government and IT Ministry were

utilizing all resources to provide best facilities to the

disabled persons, adding that disabled persons were part of

society and serving them was our moral responsibility.

The President said these mobile applications had been

prepared by the IT experts which could provide relief to the

people with disability of speaking, hearing, seeing and other

problems in their lives.

The President said that 15 percent of the world

population consists of those people who were considered as

disabled persons due to any problem.

The President said Pakistan was a land of talented

people but this talent was not being used in a proper way.

Minister of State for Information Technology Ms. Anusha

Rahman Ahmad Khan said mobile application award would go a

long way in developing a strong relationship between the

academia, industry and the relevant government organizations

and would turn out to be exemplary for the rest of the sectors

of our economy.

These mobile applications, she said would enable special

persons to live close to a normal people with the help of

mobile phones and would enable them to work and communicate

with other people for daily affairs.

While appreciating the winners of the competition, she

assured of the effective utilization of these applications by

the related organization.

The Minister said that seven IT schools were being set

up for girls in rural areas of the federal capital.

Later, the President presented awards to the winners of

the competition.

The awards were given with cash prize of Rs. 300,000. to

1st position holder Dr. Abdul Ghafar and his team for

developing the app Smart Devices.

Second position was won by Ms. Sumayya Munir with cash

prize of Rs. 200,000 for developing the Tell Me app. Whereas

3rd position with cash prize of Rs 100,000 was won by Hatham

Nasar and his team for developing app Rollout.

Chairman PTA Dr. Syed Ismail Shah said that Pakistan was

already an exemplary model of regulatory and commercial

success in the ICT arena.

He said telecom services were accessible to over 86% of

the population while 71 out of 100 people were already among

the subscribers of telecom operators.

The introduction of mobile broadband services has also

opened new arrays of ICT innovation, digital content delivery,

entertainment and economic opportunities for the people of

Pakistan, he added.

CEO Telenor Irfan Wahab Khan also spoke on the occasion.