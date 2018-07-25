Use of IT help increase voters’ turnout

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Information Technology used by political parties, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and voters would help improve voters’ education to increase political engagement and voter turnout.

Talking to APP, Media Director Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Iltaf Ahmed said, the big change has been witnessed in this election that with the help of information Technology the process of election became convenient and accessible.

People can easily get the detailed information regarding their respective polling station and serial number by sending a single message to 8300, a service provided by ECP for the convenience of general public.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh said, Information Technology and Telecom Ministry also hoped that in next election system could be digitalized as IT Ministry and its all departments progressing rapidly towards modern technology and digitalization.

A voter Saleem Ansari said, the traditional manual system can cause problems regarding fraud and inefficiency, and rigging for that there is need to introduce Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in election process in the country.

Technology can add major benefits to an electoral process besides to reduce the expenditure in the process of election, he added.

Political parties use voter registration data for a number of purposes (membership lists, canvassing, strategic campaign planning, validation of the accuracy of the data, candidates selection and nomination process.