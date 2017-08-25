USDA holds workshop to chalk out plan to control Zoonotic diseases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, August 25,(APP): United States Department of

Agriculture (USDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

jointly held a workshop on Zoonotic diseases, which are the

animal diseases that can spread to humans, such as Crimean

Congo Hemorrhagic fever, rabies, brucellosis and avian influenza.

According to US Embassy, Islamabad, the workshop brought

decision makers and scientists together to agree on a list of

priority Zoonotic (an animal disease that can be transmitted

to humans).

In addition to strengthening the federal/provincial and

animal/human health cross-sectoral collaboration, the

workshop resulted into a plan for future disease control

efforts.

Dr. Stephanie Salyer, a Veterinary Epidemiologist with

the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the

Center for Global Health, Dr. Kate Varela, a Veterinary Medical Officer-ORISE Research Participant within the One Health Office

at CDC and Grace Goryoka, a Health Scientist-ORISE Research

Participant within the One Health Office at CDC, conducted

the workshop.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony here, experts from

the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said the Zoonotic diseases

are important health concerns, and control requires collaboration

between Pakistan’s veterinary and human health sectors.

He said the participants of the workshop were trained

in-country facilitators in the One Health Zoonotic Disease

Prioritization process and One Health Systems Mapping and

Analysis Resource Toolkit.

He said the final report, approved by all ministries,

representing core voting members, will be published around 2

months after this workshop.