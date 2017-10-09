USAID delegation calls on Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP):A delegation of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) called on Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking to the delegation, Sartaj Aziz said the government had introduced state of the art technology in the field of energy to overcome the power crisis in the country.

He said the government was also taking steps to modernize the power distribution system in the country.

He said the government had initiated work on its12th five-year development programme in which important ways were being determined to modernize the infrastructure and power system of the country.

The deputy chairman pointed out that the first phase of power projects was about to complete and in the second phase power distribution sector would be given special focus.

“Besides completion of power producing and distributing projects, the government is also focusing on enhancing capacity building of the people belonging to this sector,”‘ he added.