USA, China, UK top three destinations of Pakistani exports: SBP

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during first half of current financial year (2019-20), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

The total exports to the USA during July-December (2019-20) were recorded at $2074.168 million against the exports of $2018.797 million during July-December (2018-19), showing an increase of 2.74 percent during the period under review, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $936.858 million against the exports of $889.642 million last year, showing increased of 5.30 percent.

UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $863.347 million during the current financial year against the exports of $895.074 million during last fiscal year, showing decrease of 3.54 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at $827.731 million against $638.221 million during last year, showing increase of 29.69 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $670.833 million against $647.285 million last year, the data revealed.

During the first half of financial year, the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $543.159 million against $534.654 million whereas the exports to Span stood at $445.086 million against $448.162 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $386.969 million against $379.409 million last year where as the exports to Bangladesh stood at $369.313 million against $378.193 million.

Similarly, the exports to Belgium during the current financial year were recorded at $266.187 million against $301.740 million while the exports to France stood at $222.013 million against $228.707 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Singapore were recorded at $117.594 million during the current financial year compared to $130.160 million last year whereas, the exports to Canada stood at $143.424million against $148.368 million, to Saudi Arabia $243.213 million against $151.389 million whereas the exports to India stood at $16.878 million during the financial year against $213.655 million during last year.