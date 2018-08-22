US welcomes PM Imran’s statement on peace on both sides of Pakistan’s borders

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (APP):The United States welcomes the statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the importance of peace on both sides of Pakistan’s border, a top US State Department Official said, adding that Islamabad has a critical role to play in stabilizing Afghanistan.

At a briefing at the Foreign Relations Center in Washington, Alice Wells, the head of Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US State Department said the US welcomed “the words of PM Imran Khan when he discussed the importance of having peace on both sides of Pakistan’s border”.

Replying to a question, she said Pakistan had a critical role to play in the stabilization of Afghanistan and the US encouraged Pakistan to take strong steps to help bring Taliban on the negotiating table.

The US official noted that both Pakistan and Afghanistan had took several initiatives over the last several months to underscore their bilateral relations and the US strongly supported negotiations of a solidarity document.

She said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also issued a statement last week that welcomed the new government and the Trump administration looked forward to working with the new government of Pakistan.

Ms Allice said Pakistan had an important role to play in furthering stability in Afghanistan. She said at the time when the Afghan government had been leaning forward, putting peace proposals, and the Taliban and the people had demonstrated that they had tired of war, “this is the time for all parties to come to the negotiating table and we very much looked to Pakistan to reinforce that message”.

In a statement issued on Monday, Secretary Pompeo welcomed the announcement by the Afghan government of a ceasefire on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

“The last ceasefire in Afghanistan revealed the deep desire of the Afghan people to end the conflict, and we hope another ceasefire will move the country closer to sustainable security,” he said, adding that the US and international partners supported that initiative by the Afghan people and the Afghan government.

“We call on Taliban to participate. It is our hope, and that of the international community, that the Afghan people may celebrate Eidul Azha this year in peace, free from fear.”