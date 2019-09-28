US welcomes Pakistan’s request for funds for Hafiz Saeed as a sign of transparency

NEW YORK, Sep 29 (APP):The United States has welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision to allow Pakistan to let Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed use his bank account for personal expenses, as it shows that Islamabad is working towards accountability for its counter-terrorism efforts as part of its commitments at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“It’s counter-intuitive, but this is actually a positive step,” U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells said in reply to a question at a news briefing on the sidelines of UN General Assembly on Friday.

“Countries are required under the obligations of the listings that for any UN designated individuals, you account for whatever money flow is permitted, such as the family expenses of Hafiz Saeed. So actually having these submissions indicates a level of transparency and a key requirement of FATF,” Ms. Wells added, speaking to a few journalists on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Friday,

“We welcome this step,” she added.