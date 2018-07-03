US wants to continue good relations with Pakistan: US official

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice G. Wells on Tuesday said Pakistan-United States relations were very important and the US would like to carry it forward.

She was talking to Finance Minister, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed the current state of Pak-US relations with particular focus on economic cooperation. The overall security situation in the region also came under discussion, says a statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

The Finance Minister said that such bilateral visits enhance understanding of each other’s point of view on important issues. She also apprised Ms Wells about the current state of economy and said it was poised to move forward on the path of growth despite of difficulties.

The Minister on the occasion also briefed Alice Wells about Pakistan’s participation in the recently concluded FATF meeting at Paris, France. She said Pakistan had reiterated its strong commitment to take every possible step to root out the menace of terror financing and money laundering.

Ms Wells appreciated Pakistan’s stance on FATF issues.