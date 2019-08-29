US wants information on Kashmir from Modi govt in private, concerned over detentions

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Days after US President Donald Trump’s support for India’s stand on Kashmir, ThePrint has learnt that top American diplomats have on multiple occasions reached out to the Narendra Modi government in private, seeking information about the situation in the valley and even expressed concern over detentions of political leaders and restrictions clamped in the region following the abrogation of Article 370.

Sources in the government said that questions on Kashmir came up during discussions with senior diplomats of the US, besides other countries. Not only US embassy officials, but also visiting American officials have sought information on Kashmir during their meetings with the Modi government, a source said.