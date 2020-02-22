US, Taliban peace deal to prove milestone in lasting peace in South Asia: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the peace deal between United States of America (USA) and Afghan Taliban would prove an important milestone in achieving lasting peace in the entire South Asian region.

In a tweet on her social media account, she said Pakistan welcomed the historic pact being inked between the USA and Afghan Taliban on February 29.

She said the significant progress was reflection of the political acumen of Prime Minister Imran Khan as his vision was to resolve issues through dialogue instead of war because war was not the solution of any problem.

Dr Firdous said the sincere role of Pakistan in the peace agreement would be written in golden words in region’s history. Both parties – the USA and Taliban – were agreed to stop violence in the region and they should proceed ahead.

She said peace, progress and prosperity was the right of Afghans as they had already bravely fought violence, wars since generations.