US supports int’l higher education for Pakistani scholars

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): Reinforcing the United States

Agency for International Development’s (USAID) long-term

commitment to advancing higher education in Pakistan, Mission

Director Jerry Bisson congratulating Pakistani scholars here

Tuesday said the quality basic and higher education were the

foundation for the economic, social, and political growth of any

nation.

“As educators, higher education scholars are in a unique

position to change the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of

people,” he remarked while chatting with the students at an event

here, a press release of US embassy said.

The event commemorated the achievements of Pakistani scholars

who have recently completed two-year master’s and four-year

PhD degrees through a fully funded international scholarship

programme under USAID’s Training for Pakistan Project. Upon

graduation, 31 PhD scholars and 25 master’s programme

graduates, who received their degrees in the United States with

the US government assistance, have returned to Pakistan to

serve as faculty members at Pakistani universities.

Mission Director Jerry Bisson spoke to more than 100

participants from academia and the public, private, and

non-profit sectors and highlighted the role of educators in

shaping up the nation.

The education sector is one of five priority areas of

US government assistance in Pakistan. The PhD and

master’s scholarship programme is one of several USAID

initiatives that strengthen the quality of education and

research in Pakistan. Through this programme, USAID is building

the capacity of educators and teaching faculties all over the

country and contributing to improved outcomes in the education

system. The studies undertaken by the scholars are in areas

important to academia, research, and practical application in the

field of education in Pakistan.