US supports int’l higher education for Pakistani scholars

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): Reinforcing the United States
Agency for International Development’s (USAID) long-term
commitment to advancing higher education in Pakistan, Mission
Director Jerry Bisson congratulating Pakistani scholars here
Tuesday said the quality basic and higher education were the
foundation for the economic, social, and political growth of any
nation.
“As educators, higher education scholars are in a unique
position to change the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of
people,” he remarked while chatting with the students at an event
here, a press release of US embassy said.
The event commemorated the achievements of Pakistani scholars
who have recently completed two-year master’s and four-year
PhD degrees through a fully funded international scholarship
programme under USAID’s Training for Pakistan Project. Upon
graduation, 31 PhD scholars and 25 master’s programme
graduates, who received their degrees in the United States with
the US government assistance, have returned to Pakistan to
serve as faculty members at Pakistani universities.
Mission Director Jerry Bisson spoke to more than 100
participants from academia and the public, private, and
non-profit sectors and highlighted the role of educators in
shaping up the nation.
The education sector is one of five priority areas of
US government assistance in Pakistan. The PhD and
master’s scholarship programme is one of several USAID
initiatives that strengthen the quality of education and
research in Pakistan. Through this programme, USAID is building
the capacity of educators and teaching faculties all over the
country and contributing to improved outcomes in the education
system. The studies undertaken by the scholars are in areas
important to academia, research, and practical application in the
field of education in Pakistan.
