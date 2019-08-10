US should do more to help resolve crisis over India’s action on Kashmir: Ambassador Asad Khan

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed khan has urged the Trump administration to do more to help ease tensions between India and Pakistan after the Indian annexation of occupied Kashmir that has inflamed tensions between the two South Asian countries.

“The US could do and the US must do more to help defuse this situation and to perhaps inject some more sanity on the Indian side,” he said in an interview on Friday in Washington with Bloomberg News editors and reporters, while underscoring the grave crisis in the disputed region.

“We would expect that from all our friends. It really is a question of principle,” the ambassador added.