US Senators assure to continue cooperation with Pakistan to fight against terror

RAWALPINDI, July 03 (APP): The members of US Armed Services
Committee of the Senate headed by Senator John Mc’Can on Monday
assured that the US will continue her cooperation and support to
Pakistan in fight against terrorism to keep the scourge out of this
area.
Talking to media during the visit to South Waziristan
Agency, Senator Mc’Can said that delegation from the US was having
very informative and important visit to Pakistan.
This visit was helping “understanding the challenges, the
successes, challenges and remaining challenges that require close
coordination and assistance from us and with us. We talked about
many issues including the importance of Afghan and Pakistan
cooperation and relationship on the border. We are confident that
with the right cooperation and with the right strategy we can see
success here and its a very long struggle,” Senator Mc’Can added.
Senator Lindsay Graham said one of the great success stories
in the last few years was that the Pakistan Army’s efforts to change
this part further better. “I cannot express that how I am impressed.
What happened in the last years speaks well of Paskistan Army and
people of this region and there is no turning back. We can together
work that terrorism stays out of this area.”
Senator Elizabeth Warren said we have learnt about that how
Pakistan is the on front line in fighting terrorism and how
important is to have strong partnership with Pakistan in this fight.
That is how we will succeed.”
Senator Sheldon White House congratulated the Pakistan Army on
achieving the successes and said that he never believed that he was
visiting the area of South Waziristan which was next to impossible
a few years back.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Genral Qamar Javed Bajwa
accompanied the visiting delegation.