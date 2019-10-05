US senator prevented from visiting Kashmir as India’s lockdown enters 3rd month

NEW YORK, Oct 05 (APP):U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, one of nearly 50 members of Congress who have voiced concern over the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, has been refused permission to visit the disputed state as India’s lockdown enters its third month, according to The Washington Post.

Van Hollen, a Democrat who is in a trip to India, said he asked to go to the curfew-bound Kashmir so he could see the reality on the ground for himself.

“If the Indian government has nothing to hide, they should not worry about people visiting Kashmir and witnessing the situation with their own eyes,” Van Hollen said in an interview with the Post Friday in New Delhi.