PM underlines significance of Pak-US broad based partnership for regional peace, prosperity

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that broad-based and enduring partnership between Pakistan and the US was important for peace, prosperity and development in the region.

The prime minister was talking to United States’ Senator Lindsey Graham who called on him here. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present in the meeting, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister while emphasizing the value of peace and stability in Afghanistan for Pakistan’s development, said that Pakistan would continue to play its facilitating role in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

He urged Senator Graham to keep playing his role in the transformation of the relationship, particularly through deepening and intensifying bilateral economic cooperation.

The prime minister apprised senator Graham of the continuing Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

He also drew senator’s attention towards the Indian government’s discriminatory policies against minorities and urged for continued US focus to prevent further deterioration of peace and stability in the region.

Senator Graham is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and senior member of the Armed Services, Appropriations and Budget Committees of the US Senate. It was his second visit to Pakistan during this year.

Senator Graham thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s consistent support in the Afghan peace process.

He reiterated his desire for a broader bilateral relationship with particular focus on economic cooperation, enhanced market access and increased investments.

He appreciated Pakistan’s achievements in mainstreaming the tribal areas through development work. He also commended Pakistan on border fencing initiative.