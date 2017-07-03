US Senate delegation visits SWA along with COAS

RAWALPINDI, July 3 (APP): A delegation of US Senate Arms Committee

headed by Senator John Mc’Cain along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited South Waziristan Agency (SWA) on

Monday.

The delegation was briefed about Pakistan-Afghan border security

including recent measures for its improvement through fencing and

enhanced surveillance.

The delegation was also briefed on socio-economic development

efforts in the agency, said an ISPR press release.

The delegation was flown over the agency to have view of the

border area, newly constructed forts and posts besides development

works including schools, colleges, hospitals, sports stadiums, water

supply schemes and road infrastructure.

The delegation, having seen the realities on ground, acknowledged

efforts and sacrifices by Pakistan Army and the local tribes for reestablishing peace and order in the area.

The Senators reiterated importance of institutionalized

Pak-Afghan border security coordination and cooperation mechanism.

Later, the delegation was scheduled to visit Line of Control

which could not get through due to bad weather.

The COAS thanked Senators for their visit and their support in

socio-economic uplift of Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Earlier, upon arrival at Wana, the delegation was received by

Commander Peshawar Corpse Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt and the General

Officer Commanding Wana.