US Secretary of State phones PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Thursday phoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him on a successful election campaign and forming the government.

He wished the prime minister well for implementation of his commitment for the welfare of the people of Pakistan, a press release issued by PM’s Media Office here said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations on the basis of mutual trust and mutual benefit.

He underscored the importance of peace and stability in the region.

With reference to Afghanistan both agreed that peace was a priority for the two countries.