US Scholar lauds PM’s efforts for changing Pakistan’s perception in Washington

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Renowned US scholar, author and former Dean at School of Advanced International Studies, John Hopkins University, Vali Reza Nasr was hosted for a talk on “US policy in the Middle East and South Asia” at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

The talk was followed by an interactive Q&A session.

Professor Nasr shared his perspective and analysis on the evolving situation in the Middle East, Afghan peace and reconciliation process and the US policy towards China and India, as well as the trajectory of Pakistan-US bilateral relations, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also shared his views on the occasion.

Professor Nasr appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan that had led to a change in perception for Pakistan in Washington.

In his opinion, Pakistan was now being positively viewed by the various stakeholders in the US Government.

Following the talk, the foreign minister received Vali Nasr in his office and discussed in greater depth bilateral and regional issues.

Hosting international scholars and foreign policy experts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is part of the initiative of the foreign minister to reach out to scholars and academia and expose officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to independent perspectives on issues of our interest.