US says death of ISIS-K leader in Afghanistan to disrupt group’s expansion plans

WASHINGTON, July 18 (APP): The death of Abu Sayed, the head of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan (ISIS-K), who was killed in a US strike in Kunar province, will disrupt group’s plan to expand its operation in Afghanistan, a Pentagon spokesman said on Monday.

The ISIS emir was killed on July 11 in the attack by US forces. He had

taken the charge after US forces killed the previous ISIS-K leaders, Hafiz Sayed Khan in late July, 2016 and Abdul Hasib, in late April this year.

The Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters that ISIS

threatened America in the West because of its commitment to plot, direct and inspire terrorist attacks and its ability to recruit, move and finance the terrorists who commit these attacks.

“The terrorists have been very clear in their propaganda.”They want

to recruit and attack globally,” said Davis while noting that the group, which numbers in hundreds in Afghanistan, doesn’t hold any meaningful territory in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

“There are certainly fighters there, but they are mostly spending their

time trying to stay alive,” he said in a report posted on Pentagon’s website. “The Afghan forces partnered with the U.S. forces are keeping constant pressure on them. We assess that they are most active in Nangarhar, Kunar and Nuristan [provinces]. We’ve been putting pressure on them as they try to gain footholds elsewhere.”

Meanwhile, Afghan forces, advised by US Marines, recapture the Nawa

district from the Taliban on Monday. Afghan forces were supported by US air power, which targeted their positions in support of the operation.

“Nawa plays a large role in the security of Lashkar Gah, because it is

one of the larger towns that is just south of Lashkar Gah,” Davis said.