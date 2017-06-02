US recognizes Pakistan’s efforts in supporting Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of

State for Population, Refugees, and Migration Nancy Izzo Jackson reaffirmed the United States’ long-term commitment to humanitarian assistance to victims of the Afghan conflict and appreciated Pakistan’s role in hosting one of the world’s largest and most protected refugee populations.

According to US Embassy, she was on visit to Pakistan from May 31 to

June 3. She said, “I am proud to say the United States joins Pakistan in

its enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance. Our nations are friends and we are partners, joined together in this cause by the belief that we have a responsibility to help those who are suffering from violence, persecution or conflict”.

Izzo Jackson met with Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON)

Abdul Qadir Baloch; Minister for Human Rights Kamran Michael; Interior Ministry Secretary Tariq Mahmood Khan; the education ministers of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; the Afghan DCM to Pakistan; World Bank officials, and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) officials. She also had the opportunity to speak with Afghan refugees at

the Proof of Registration Card Modification Center in Rawalpindi during

her visit.

In fiscal year 2016 and to date in fiscal year 2017, the United States

has provided nearly $243 million dollars in humanitarian assistance to Afghan refugees, returnees, and host communities in the region.

The United States remains the largest, single-country contributor to

UNHCR, and provides additional support to non-governmental organizations.

Izzo Jackson noted, “No country, no community, and no single person

can be expected to shoulder the responsibility of caring for so many displaced people, and I am proud that the U.S. is partnering with UNHCR

and seven different NGOs in the field, including two Pakistani organizations, to make sure that assistance is given where it is most needed”.