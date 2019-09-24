US presidential hopeful Sanders slams Trump for not speaking out against India’s actions in Kashmir

NEW YORK, Sep 24 (APP):US Senator and Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders has strongly criticized President Donald Trump for not demanding the lifting of India’s lockdown in Kashmir and restoration of communications as the suffering of people enters 50th day.

“President Trump has voiced no criticism of these troubling moves,” Sander, a left-leaning politician, pointed out n an opinion piece in Houston Chronicle on Sunday, the day Indian-Americans organized the rally in Houston, Texas, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which Trump also took part.

“When President Trump meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston, we will hear much about the friendship between the American and Indian peoples. However, there will be a deafening silence when it comes to a human rights crisis unfolding right before our eyes — and that is unacceptable,” the 77-year-old Democratic presidential hopeful wrote on Sept 22.

“The Modi-Trump rally is happening at a moment when the state of Kashmir remains under lockdown,” he had said, noting that in early August, Modi’s government unilaterally revoked Kashmir’s longstanding autonomy, has cracked down on dissent, jailed political leaders and instituted a communications blackout.