US presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren asks India to respect Kashmiri people’s rights

NEW YORK, Oct 06 (APP):US Senator Elizabeth Warren became the second presidential candidate of the Democratic party to voice concerns over the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir which has been under a military lockdown since August 5, when New Delhi revoked the disputed state’s special status.
“The US-India partnership has always been rooted in our shared democratic values. I’m concerned about recent events in Kashmir, including a continued communications blackout and other restrictions,” Ms. Warren, who supports progressive causes, said in a tweet that represents growing disquiet in the US Congress over the crisis in occupied Kashmir.
“The rights of the people of Kashmir must be respected,” she added.
