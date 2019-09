NEW YORK, Sep 06 (APP):A senior US official has praised Pakistan’s “significant” contribution to the war on terrorism, saying the relationship between the Pakistani and American armed forces is one of the strongest pillars in the ties between the two countries.

Randall Schriver, Assistant Secretary of Defence, made the remarks at a solemn commemoration of ‘Defence & Martyrs Day’ organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, according to a press release.