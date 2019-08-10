US Muslims rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris under Indian occupation

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (APP):Hundreds of American-Muslims came together in New York on Friday in an extraordinary demonstration of support and solidarity with the Kashmiri people who are under siege since India’s annexation of occupied Kashmir that has sparked of a crisis in the disputed region.

Apart from Pakistanis and Kashmiris, those demonstrating in front of Indian Consulate included Turks, Arabs, Bangladeshis, Bosnians, black and white Americans. Among the protestors were students from Columbia University, an elite American education institution.