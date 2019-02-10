NEW YORK, Feb 10 (APP):A Muslim inmate, who argued his religious rights were violated because the US state of Alabama would not allow his Imam by his side at his execution, has been put to death, according to media reports on Saturday.
Domineque Hakim Ray, a 42-years-old African-American man, was pronounced dead on Thursday of a lethal injection at the state prison in Atmore, Alabama.
US Muslim inmate executed after denial of his request for Imam at his side
