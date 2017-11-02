US Muslim groups call for unity following New York City Attack

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (APP):Muslim advocacy groups have condemned Tuesday’s truck attack in New York City in which eight people were killed and several others wounded.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the country’s largest Muslim civil rights group, called the incident a “cowardly attack” meant to sow discord across America, and offered its “sincere condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured.”

“Since the goal of such heinous crimes is to divide our nation, it is incumbent on Americans of all faiths and backgrounds to frustrate that criminal objective by standing united in the face of terror,” CAIR said in a statement.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek national, is accused of driving a rented pickup truck into pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path along the West Side Highway.

“At least eight people died and 11 others were wounded in the incident. Five victims were identified as Argentine citizens and one Belgian was killed, according to their countries” foreign ministries. Saipov was shot at the scene but is expected to live. The Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) said it was devastated and angered by this act of terror and offered its deepest thoughts and prayers to the victims of the attack.