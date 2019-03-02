US media highlights PM Imran Khan’s ‘peace gesture’ in releasing Indian pilot

NEW YORK, Mar 02 (APP):American print and electronic media gave wide coverage to the handover of the captive Indian fighter pilot, praising Pakistan’s “peace gesture” and its efforts to de-escalate the dangerous situation between the two South Asian neighbours.

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the escalating crisis along the border in disputed Kashmir were in stark contrast to Pakistani leader Imran Khan, who called for dialogue between the two sides,” CNN said in a dispatch giving details of the dramatic scenes at the Wagah border.