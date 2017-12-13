US lawmakers agree US-Pakistan cooperation essential to achieve common objectives

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (APP):Board-based partnership between Pakistan and the United States was vital to achieving common bilateral and regional objectives, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry Wednesday said during his meetings with the US lawmakers at Capitol Hill.

As part of his outreach to the US Congress, the Ambassador met Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas. Senator Cotton is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

He also serves on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Separately, the Ambassador met with Congressman Mark Meadows, a Republican member of the House of Representatives from North Carolina. Congressman Wilson serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Ambassador Chaudhry updated Senator Cotton and Congressman Meadows on the latest developments in the sphere of bilateral relations.

He said that a broad-based partnership between Pakistan and the United States remained vital to achieving their common bilateral and regional interests.

The Ambassador briefed the U.S. legislators on Pakistan’s successes in the fight against terrorism and the government’s efforts for economic stabilization.

Ambassador Chaudhry said that Pakistan shared the United States’ aspiration for peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s domestic and security gains were at risk from continued instability in Afghanistan.

He reiterated Pakistan’s position on the need for a comprehensive political process to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan Senator Cotton and Congressman Meadows appreciated the Ambassador’s briefing.

They agreed that continued cooperation between Pakistan and the United States was essential to achieving their common objectives in the region.