US lawmaker slams India for scrapping Kashmir’s special status; urges UN-backed resolution of dispute

NEW YORK, Sep 14 (APP):US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who is of Palestinian origin, has condemned the Indian annexation of occupied Kashmir that heightened tensions in the disputed region, and urged the Trump administration to support a U.N.-backed peaceful resolution of the crisis that ensures self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

In a detailed statement issued in Detroit, Michigan, she called on India to immediately lift the communications blockade and all curfew restrictions imposed more than a month ago to “shed light on what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“India must afford due process to the thousands of people it has detained without charge, and ensure hospitals have the necessary access to life-saving medicine,” Ms. Tlaib said.

“Multiple reports indicate that over 3,000 people have been indefinitely detained without charges by the Indian government under the Public Safety Act, including children, lawyers, doctors, religious leaders, and opposition political leaders,” she said.