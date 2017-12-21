US illegal decision on Jerusalem rejected in UNGA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr. Maleeha Lodhi Thursday said the United States’ illegal decision and policy on Jerusalem had been rejected by the world at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The UNGA was considered as the parliament of the world and rejection of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in UNGA had sent a strong message to Washington, she said talking to a private news channel.

She said the decision had shown that the US and some of its allies were on one side, while rest of the world was on the other side.

Maleeha Lodhi said she presented a clear stance of Pakistan in UNGA and the same policy would continue in future, adding Pakistan would never compromise on its principles.