US$ I bln non-convertible bond to be issued for expatriates

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Finance minister Ishaq Dar Friday, lauding the contributions made by expatriate Pakistanis, announced that the government wanted them to invest in the national infrastructure and in that connection, US$ 1 billion non-convertible bond would be issued.

The proposed bond would be floated through establishment of Pakistan Development Fund, he said.

The minister informed the Capital Development Authority would also announce a separate sector to make expatriates’ investment secure in the real estate of the country.