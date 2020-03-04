US hints to table peace deal with Taliban in UNSC for endorsement: FM Qureshi tells Senate

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday informed the Senate that the United States (US) had hinted that its peace deal with Taliban would not be mere a peace of paper but to be presented in United Nation Security Council (UNSC) for endorsement.

Giving a policy statement in the Senate on the US-Taliban peace deal signed in Doha on February 29, he said Pakistan was never a part of the deal. “Our role has always been and will always be that of a facilitator,” he said.

He said it was totally inappropriate to place all the responsibility on Pakistan and we could not take all the responsibility for peace in Afghanistan.

“This is a shared responsibility and all stakeholders will have to play their role in this regard, he said.

Qureshi said many powers, interests and motives were involved and now true trust of the Afghan leadership had begun. “Can they rise to the occasion and chart a peaceful way forward or not; only time will tell,” he said.

He said the peace deal signed in Doha was a first major step and the next step was the intra-Afghan dialogue.

This opportunity should not be missed and both the sides should move forward besides demonstrating flexibility in order to get the desirable results, he said.

He said this process would not be easy at all but Afghanistan and its people would suffer if it failed.

He reminded that the war of two decades did not give anything to the Afghan people as war was not a solution to any problem.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had played a role of facilitator between Afghanistan and the US over the peace pact. “We are not guarantor rather we are facilitator,” he added.

“People of Afghanistan have desire of peace and their leaderships will have to come up to the expectation of people” he added.

He maintained that Pakistan wanted peaceful and stable Afghanistan and we had political and economic relations with Afghanistan. Pakistan played its role which was also appreciated by the world community, he added.

Qureshi said it was the test case for the Afghan leadership as well as all the other groups whether they move forward or resort to the same intransigence.

He went on to say that swap of prisoners, withdrawal of the US and allied forces were also part of the deal besides assurance not to allow using the soil of Afghanistan against the US and its allies.

Under the agreement, major forces withdrawal would take place in 135 days while process of complete withdrawal would require nine months, he said.

He said under the agreement, the Afghanistan land would not be used against any country. He said funding to militant groups operating in any county would also not be allowed.

He said Afghan leadership had also been assured that development of Afghanistan would be ensured.

He said durable peace in Afghanistan would not only be beneficial for the Pakistan but also for the region and the whole world.

The peace deal would also help enhance Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, regional connectivity and economic activities, he said. Execution of longstanding CASA-1000 and TAPI projects would also materialized, he said.

He expressed the hope that Afghan soil would not be used against Pakistan. It was unfortunate that in past the Afghanistan soil was used against Pakistan, he said adding, “We do not want any role of Indian in Afghanistan.”

Seeking parliament guidance, the foreign minister said, “Parliament can guide the government regarding the peace deal as it is joint issue and we need to show unity.”

He also apprised the lawmakers about the point of views of the present Afghan leadership regarding the peace agreement.

Quershi said Pakistan had cordial relation with Iran and thanked his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif for supporting Pakistan stance on Kashmir. He also appreciated Iran’s bold stance on killing of innocent Muslims in Delhi. He said Pakistan could play a mediating role between Iran and the US.

Later the House was prorogued sine die and the chairman read the prorogation order signed by the president.