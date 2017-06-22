US former Ambassador praises Shehbaz’s efforts for energy sector

LAHORE, June 22 (APP): US delegation led by Former American

Ambassador Ms. Teresita C. Schaffer called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Thursday.

The delegation showed its interest in enhancing cooperation

with the Punjab government in energy sector, especially in the

field of solar energy.

Former US Ambassador Ms. Schaffer, on the occasion, said that

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had unusually worked on energy projects and commended the tremendous efforts of the Chief Minister

for enhancing energy resources, adding that he had diligently work

for promoting energy sector.

“I know that you have been moving ahead with hard work & passion and due to your efforts, investment has been enhanced in the energy sector,” she added and shown interest in enhancing cooperation in energy sector particularly in the field of solar energy.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government had worked with

unusual hard work in energy sector and alternate energy resources had

also been utilized along with the routine sources.

He said a mega solar energy park had been established in Bahawlapur and 400 MW solar energy had been included in the national grid form this park and added that work was in progress on further projects.

He appreciated the US cooperation in solar sector.

Provincial Minister for Industries Sheikh Allauddin, Chairman Punjab Power Development Company Ch. Arif Saeed, Chairman P&D and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.