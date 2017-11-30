US envoy says latest North Korean launch brings world closer to War

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 30 (APP):A top American diplomat has warned that North Korea’s latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile has raised the likelihood of war with the United States.

“The dictator of North Korea made a choice yesterday that brings the world closer to war, not farther from it,” US Ambassador to United States Nikki Haley told the UN Security Council. “And if war comes, make no mistake, the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed.”

“We are once again at a time of reckoning,” Ms Haley, who is of Indian ancestry, said.