KARACHI, May 11 (APP): The US Ambassador, David Hale,
inaugurated a Rs. 314 million state-of-the-art Information Technology
Service Centre here that will support 3,000 employees providing
back office and call center services to clients in Pakistan, the
United States, and around the world.
An initiative of The Resource Group (TRG), an American-Pakistani
venture, the call center will provide jobs to recent university
graduates, says a US Consulate statement here on Thursday.
`The United States is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners
and many American companies are present and thriving here in Karachi
and throughout Sindh. Today we mark a successful American-Pakistani
business partnership as we inaugurate this new IT services facility, a
major expansion of the operations of TRG and its subsidiary IBEX
Global, and the largest facility of its kind here in Pakistan’, said
Ambassador Hale.
IBEX Global, a subsidiary of Washington, DC-based TRG, has a
workforce with an average age of just over 30, and 25 percent of its
staff are women. Many of its entry-level employees leverage the
experience gained at IBEX to pursue mid-level career jobs within TRG
or elsewhere in the tech sector, it was further pointed out.
US Envoy inaugurates Rs. 314 mln Information Technology Center
