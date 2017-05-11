US Envoy inaugurates Rs. 314 mln Information Technology Center

KARACHI, May 11 (APP): The US Ambassador, David Hale,

inaugurated a Rs. 314 million state-of-the-art Information Technology

Service Centre here that will support 3,000 employees providing

back office and call center services to clients in Pakistan, the

United States, and around the world.

An initiative of The Resource Group (TRG), an American-Pakistani

venture, the call center will provide jobs to recent university

graduates, says a US Consulate statement here on Thursday.

`The United States is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners

and many American companies are present and thriving here in Karachi

and throughout Sindh. Today we mark a successful American-Pakistani

business partnership as we inaugurate this new IT services facility, a

major expansion of the operations of TRG and its subsidiary IBEX

Global, and the largest facility of its kind here in Pakistan’, said

Ambassador Hale.

IBEX Global, a subsidiary of Washington, DC-based TRG, has a

workforce with an average age of just over 30, and 25 percent of its

staff are women. Many of its entry-level employees leverage the

experience gained at IBEX to pursue mid-level career jobs within TRG

or elsewhere in the tech sector, it was further pointed out.